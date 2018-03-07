Tony-award winning actress injured; daughter killed in wreck

NEW YORK - The 4-year-old daughter of a Tony-award winning actress was killed along with a 1-year-old when a driver apparently lost control of her vehicle and slammed into them as they crossed a Brooklyn street.

Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, who goes by the stage name Ruthie Ann Miles, was injured in the collision Monday in the Park Slope neighborhood. Her daughter Abigail was killed. Blumenstein, who is pregnant, was walking with friend Lauren Lew, who had 1-year-old Joshua in a stroller. He died and Lew was also injured.

A 46-year-old man was also struck by the car and was expected to survive. He and the two women were hospitalized.

Lew’s father, William Durston, who lives in Hawaii, told the Daily News of New York that he spoke with her.

“I’m concerned about her health and her mental well-being,” he said.

The driver, a 44-year-old woman from Staten Island, is seen on surveillance footage in a white Volvo stopping at the big, busy intersection on Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue. But the car slowly starts moving before it speeds up and strikes people in the crosswalk. Photos of the scene show the black stroller mangled on the roadside and the car wrecked after striking a parked car.

Blumenstein won a featured actress Tony in 2015 for her role as Lady Thiang in a revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I,” opposite Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe. It marked her Broadway debut. Blumenstein’s other credits included “Sunday in the Park with George” opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and playing Imelda Marcos in David Byrne’s off-Broadway musical “Here Lies Love.” She had a recurring role on the FX series “The Americans.”

Here is the GoFundMe account that has been set up.

Broadway stars, including Kristin Chenoweth of “Wicked,” took to social media to express sympathy.

@RuthieAnnMiles sending love to you and your family there are no words. Except you are loved. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) March 6, 2018

Heartsick for Ruthie and her family. https://t.co/T7Ox6y4BeH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 6, 2018

This is heart shattering. Please help if you can and if you can't please send love and hope and prayers their way. Ruthie, I am sending you all the love and light in my heart today sweet lady.

Ruthie Ann Miles Fund https://t.co/Spsy7MAsBP — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) March 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.