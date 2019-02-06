Tougher penalties for killing police K-9s clears house committee

JSO K-9 Fang will be added to a public memorial site for police dogs in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bill that aims to create harsher penalties for criminals who kill or seriously harm police K-9s cleared its first Florida House committee Wednesday.

Sponsor Rep. Josie Tomkow, R-Polk City, said the legislation comes in response to the killing of police K-9 Fang in Jacksonville late last year.

The bill is a companion bill to one filed by Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, called the Fang Memorial Bill. Bean said his bill was prompted by an I-TEAM investigation into the maximum penalties for those who harm K-9s.

Currently, killing a K-9 is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison or a $5,000 fine. If the bills pass, criminals would face up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Fang, a 3-year-old bomb detector and patrol dog with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, was shot while chasing a suspected carjacker.

According to investigators, the 17-year-old suspect, Jhamel Paskel, admitted to shooting Fang in the head. The teen is charged as an adult with killing a police dog, armed burglary, two counts of kidnapping with a firearm, fleeing a police officer and possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.

Fang was the 98th police dog killed in the line of duty in the past four years across the country and the second police dog killed in Northeast Florida in four years.

In 2014, K-9 Baron with the St. Johns County Sheriff's was killed while trying to apprehend a suspect. He was intentionally drowned.

