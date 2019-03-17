Tow 2 Go ready to help on St. Patrick's Day

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. - This ride service is unique and it’s not just a ride home for you.

It’s a ride home for you and your vehicle at the end of the night.

All you have to do is give Triple AAA a call.

Sunday is expected to be filled with green beer and celebrations and those in Springfield started their party tonight.

Harlow Logston hung out with his dad and attended a block party in the town.

"St. Patrick’s Day is a special day and he was like, 'Hey it’s a block party out' and we came earlier and then my show fell apart," he said.

To make sure people are getting home safe, Triple AAA and Budweiser are teaming up for Tow 2 Go.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest driving days on the nation’s roads.

Between 2013 and 2017 on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, 234 people died in DUI crashes because someone decided to get behind the wheel impaired.

"Unfortunately, many people will make the mistake of driving while impaired and a lot of that’s because people just don’t want to leave their vehicle behind at a bar," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

But with Tow 2 Go, there’s no excuse.

"Everybody’s walking and there’s nobody out here driving," said Barney Spann, who also attended the block party. "That’s the key."

The number you need to dial this service is 855-2-TOW-2-GO.

You don’t have to be a Triple AAA member to use the service.

