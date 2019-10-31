AAA offers Tow to Go for Halloween drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - AAA wants motorists to plan ahead this year if they will be out drinking.

This means choosing a designated driver, staying where you are celebrating, using a cab or finding another form of sober transportation.

Whether you are a AAA member or not, you can call for a Tow to Go ride anytime Friday through Saturday night. AAA will then safely transport you and your vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

The offer is good from October 31 to 6 a.m. on Friday, November 1.

Important Tow to Go guidelines:

Tow trucks can usually transport up to two people. If there are more people in your party, you will need to make other arrangements to get them home safely.

You can’t make an appointment to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a Designated Driver before you have your first drink.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

