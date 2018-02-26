Toyota recalls 11,800 cars for fuel line issues

Toyota is recalling about 11,800 vehicles cars over an increased risk of fire. The recall covers 2018 Toyota Camry vehicles equipped with V6 engines.

The automaker says fuel pipes and fuel hoses in the engine compartment may not have been connected properly during assembly, which could lead to a fuel odor or fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of a fire.

The fuel system recall is the first for the redesigned Camry.

Dealers will inspect the fuel pipes and hoses and properly connect them if necessary, at no cost to owners. Toyota will notify owners by letter in starting in late March.

