Toys 'R' Us preparing to close all U.S. stores

JACKSONVILLE - After failing to find a buyer, Toys "R" Us is reportedly making plans to shutter all its U.S. stores amid bankruptcy.

Fortune reports the shutdown of U.S. operations is a "fluid" situation, but closing all the company's stores is becoming likely.

The company had previously announced plans to close 182 U.S. stores, including a Babies"R"Us in Jacksonville, after entering bankruptcy in September. The closings would affect a fifth of the Toys "R" Us stores in the country.

Poor sales during the holidays deepened worries that the company could not turn itself around.

