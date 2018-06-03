Man rushed to hospital after Skid Steer loader flips into water

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after he was trapped inside a Skid Steer loader on Heckscher Drive that flipped in the river.

A nearby business owner tells us the man who lives on the property was moving some large rocks near the water when the Skid Steer he was in flipped over into the St. John's River.

CPR was performed on the scene and the man was taken to the hospital.

Officials have not released the name of the driver or his condition.

