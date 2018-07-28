Tractor trailer catches fire on Regency Square Blvd near Mill Creek Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A parked tractor trailer caught fire, with flames shooting up high in the air, along the side of the road on Regency Square Blvd. and Mill Creek Rd. Sunday afternoon.

JFRD reports that no one was hurt, and it appears the fire is now under control.

Another tractor trailer was parked next to the burning semi, but damage to that tractor trailer did not appear to be severe.

We will continue to follow the story and bring you new information as it is released.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.