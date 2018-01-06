Jacksonville driver dead after hitting Virginia house

GALAX, Va. - State police said a tractor-trailer ran off the road Friday morning, hit a house near Galax, Virginia, and the driver died, WSLS reports.

The driver -- who was identified as Johnathan D. Harding, 40, of Jacksonville, Florida -- died, although it's not clear if he died as a result of the crash or if he had a medical emergency before the crash, as the tractor-trailer's brakes were not used, according to police.

The tractor-trailer ran off Route 58 West about 10 a.m.

No one was living in the home at the time of the crash.

A neighbor, David Hancock, who lives two doors down, said his home was hit by a Pepsi truck about two years ago. This is the third time a home on this block has been hit by a vehicle.

