TRAFFIC ALERT: Car strikes a pedestrian, part of Blanding Blvd. closes

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department sent crews out at 7:19 p.m. Saturday to handle a traffic accident at Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard.

Serious injuries were reported after a car struck a pedestrian. Investigators are working to get more information on the accident and the victim.

Southbound lanes of Blanding at Youngerman Circle are closed.

Crews are responding to a traffic accident at youngerman cir and Blanding Blvd to a car vs a pedestrian with serious injuries. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) December 30, 2018

