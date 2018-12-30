News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car strikes a pedestrian, part of Blanding Blvd. closes

Accident at Yongerman Circle and Blanding Blvd., SB lanes closed

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department sent crews out at 7:19 p.m. Saturday to handle a traffic accident at Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard.

Serious injuries were reported after a car struck a pedestrian. Investigators are working to get more information on the accident and the victim.

Southbound lanes of Blanding at Youngerman Circle are closed.

