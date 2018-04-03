FHP: 1 person critical after SUV flips near Clay County Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash that saw a sport-utility vehicle flip over in Green Cove Springs near the Clay County Fair, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the crash near State Road 16 & County Road 315 shortly after 2 p.m.

Multiple people were hurt, one of them with life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

Lane closures are reported. The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area if possible because delays are anticipated.

"This will delay your travels to the Clay County Fair," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.

TRAFFIC ALERT: There is a serious traffic crash near County Road 315 and State Road 16. Please avoid the area if able, as delays are to be expected. This will delay your travels to the Clay County Fair (@clayfair).



Updates will be posted once they are obtained. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/4a1WO4DA94 — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) April 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.