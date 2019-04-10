Woman killed in Callahan crash days before boyfriend's planned proposal

A 27-year-old Jacksonville woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning while driving to work at a Jacksonville animal hospital from her boyfriend's home in Callahan, loved ones said.

Lynzi Teagle, a dog groomer, had her whole future ahead of her and her boyfriend was actually planning to propose to her this week, Tracy Teagle, her mother, told News4Jax on Wednesday.

"I don't know how I'm going to go on," Tracy Teagle said.

She described her daughter has having a passion for life.

"She was so fun, loving," Tracy Teagle said. "She always made people laugh."

Tracy Teagle said her daughter was born and raised in Jacksonville. Lynzi Teagle was homeschooled and during her senior year, she decided to be a dog groomer. Her love for animals brought her and her mother even closer together.

"We opened up a dog grooming business and it thrived," Tracy Teagle said.

She said her daughter most recently worked at Beltway Animal Hospital on Jacksonville's Westside. That's where her mother said she was headed at the time of the crash, which troopers said happened just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 1, just north of Landfill Road, near Callahan.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Lynzi Teagle was driving a Hyundai south on U.S. 1 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of the vehicle. Troopers said the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, went down an embankment and crashed into a tree, causing the vehicle to rotate. She died at the scene.

"I could not have raised a better person," Tracy Teagle said. "I don't know how I did it."

Tracy Teagle said her daughter never wanted children until she met her boyfriend, named David. Within the last two months, she shared that news with her mother.

"I had resided myself to the fact that I would never be a grandmother and then she sprung it on me that they wanted kids," Tracy Teagle said. "Now it’s been taken away."

News4Jax tried to contact David, who Lynzi Teagle's mother said her daughter had been dating for a year and a half, but the family said he was too emotional to talk right now.

Lynzie Teagle's coworkers said she was very passionate about the work she was doing and had an ability to make them laugh. A post on Beltway Animal Hospital's Facebook page said she will be missed.

Next month would have marked three years since Lynzi Teagle started working at Beltway Animal Hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral costs.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.