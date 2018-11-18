Traffic crash with injuries in the Holiday Hill neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All lanes of Atlantic Boulevard are closed near Atlantic Boulevard and Arlington Road due to reported traffic accident with life threatening injuries.

All lanes of Atlantic Boulevard are closed between Arlington Road and Century 21 Drive.

Traffic is being redirected to Berry Avenue to avoid these lane closures.

JSO responded call of a hit and run at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Scholar's Way.

Initially the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the hospital provided an update that the victim is no longer life-threatening.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We will bring you updates on air and online.

