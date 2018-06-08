Woman critical after hit-and-run crash on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash on the Northside Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The crash on Lem Turner near the intersection of Water Street was reported to News4Jax just after 11 p.m.

Investigators said two cars were involved in the crash, and a woman was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene.

No description of the vehicle that left the scene was immediately available.

