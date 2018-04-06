News

3 CSX rail cars derail near Jacksonville Farmers Market

Several intersections off Beaver Street west of McDuff blocked by train

By Ethan Calloway - Anchor/reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three cars of a long CSX train derailed Friday afternoon on tracks off Beaver Street near McDuff on Jacksonville's Westside.

The railroad said three empty cars left the tracks about 1 p.m. just outside the CSX Moncrief Rail Yard. There were no injuries. 

The train with five locomotives and 151 rail cars remained stopped at 5 p.m., causing some traffic delays.

"We are working closely with the sheriff’s department to assist with road crossings that have been impacted by this incident," CSX said in a statement late afternoon.

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.