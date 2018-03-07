Trash outside Dr. Howard Schneider's office raises concerns for ex-patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former patients of an embattled pediatric dentist accused of Medicaid fraud and abuse were concerned Wednesday when they spotted cleaning crews removing items from Dr. Howard S. Schneider's former office.

Schneider, who had been facing 11 counts of Medicaid fraud and one count of schemes to defraud before the charges were dropped last month, is no longer practicing.

The bank that owns Schneider's former office building hired Circle H Property Preservation to clean out the office, and workers left a pile of boxes and trash outside.

The sight alarmed some former patients after an incident in January where a large box filled with children's medical records was left on the side of Beach Boulevard. A good Samaritan collected the papers, which were scattered across the road, and brought them to the I-TEAM.

News4Jax returned the documents to Schneider's attorneys.

But according to workers at the office Wednesday, no medical records were left unattended outside.

They said they did have to remove confidential papers from the building to clean it top to bottom, but the documents will be returned once they're done.

