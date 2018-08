JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Jacksonville Beach Police and Fire Rescue are investigating after a tree trimmer fell approximately 20 feet from a ladder Saturday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened on 28th Avenue South while the man was trimming a tree.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the man's name.

