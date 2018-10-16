News

Trick or Float: Jacksonville Beach event brings Halloween afloat

Trick or treat from boat to boat on Saturday

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - It's a combination of Boatoberfest and Halloween that the whole family can enjoy. 

Freedom Boat Club is teaming up with MarineMax to bring Halloween fun to Jacksonville Beach.  

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MarineMax ​​​in Jacksonville Beach, your kids can dress up for Halloween and trick or treat from boat to boat.

Beverages and brats will be served at the MarineMax dock in the morning. MarineMax will then take you for a ride to another dock where multiple boats will be decorated for Halloween.

There is limited availability for the shuttle and you must sign up for the ride. There are 13 time slots available.

Please click here to schedule your shuttle ride if you are interested. 

