TripAdvisor: Southwest only U.S.carrier in world's top 10 airlines

Southwest was the only U.S. Carrier to make the world's top 10 best airlines, according to TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards.

The low-fare airline placed No. 6 in the global rankings. Singapore Airlines took the top spot, followed by Air New Zealand, Emirates, Japan Airlines, EVA Air, Jet2.com, Qatar Airways, Azul and Korean Air.

Embry-Riddle University, along with Wichita State University, also came out with their list of top U.S. airlines Monday. The Airline Quality Rating report ranked Alaska Airlines as 2017's No. 1 airline. Southwest came in fifth on that list.

The Airline Quality Rating (AQR) is the most comprehensive study of performance and quality of the largest airlines in the United States.

The AQR score for the industry improved from a level of -0.95 in 2016 to -0.79 in 2017. The 2017 score is the best AQR score in the 27-year history of the rating. The industry AQR score has improved each year for the past three years (2015, 2016, 2017).

The study found the consumer complaint rate across the industry fell to 1.35 per 100,000 passengers in 2017 from 1.52 per 100,000 passengers in 2016.

You can view the full report at https://airlinequalityrating.com/.

