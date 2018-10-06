Troopers search for hit and run driver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who hit another vehicle Friday evening on the Westside.

At 5:50 p.m., there was an accident on the exit ramp from Interstate 295 and Wilson Boulevard. A white Acura RDX was at a yield sign when a blue mini-van hit the Acura, before leaving the scene. The van was last seen driving southbound on Firestone Road.

The Acura had damage on the back and blue paint transfer on the back. The suspect's vehicle should have damage to the front end.

No one was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.