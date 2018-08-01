Jacksonville firefighter plagued with charges of violent behavior

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville firefighter accused of drunkenly beating and strangling a woman has a history of violent behavior, according to documents obtained by News4Jax.

Allen Hawk, 40, of St. Johns County, was arrested and charged with battery, and records show it wasn't his first arrest for domestic violence.

While on Jacksonville Fire Rescue's payroll, documents show:

In 2009, police arrested Hawk at the Jacksonville Landing for fighting and disorderly intoxication

In 2013, Hawk was arrested for domestic battery on his ex-wife (charge dropped)

On July 17, 2015: Hawk's ex-wife obtained a domestic violence injunction against Hawk

On July 29, 2015: Hawk was arrested for violating the domestic violence injunction

Hawk was also Baker Acted for making suicidal threats and ordered to take anger-management courses.

Psychologist Justin D'Arienzo said a number of factors contribute to domestic abuse

"Traditionally, it is about control and exerting some force on someone," D'Arienzo said. "But also, it can be the result of situational factors where somebody that is an abuser really has lost control themselves and fails to respond appropriately."

Hawk's arrest report stated he'd been drinking at the time of the alleged incident. D'Arienzo said that commonly makes things worse.

"That really fuels the heated moment, and there's an explosion because the person fails to act maybe how they normally would."

A JFRD spokesperson told News4Jax on Wednesday that there is a possibility Hawk could be fired. That will be determined once the internal and external investigations are complete.

The spokesperson also said JFRD was aware of the previous domestic violence incident, but no action was taken as the charge was later dropped.

In response to the July battery arrest, Hawk was taken off field duty pending the department's investigation.

To learn more about domestic violence or get help, the following resources are available:

Hubbard House (Baker and Duval counties): hubbardhouse.org or (904) 354-3114

Micah's Place (Nassau County): micahsplace.net or (904) 225-9979

Betty Griffin House (St. Johns County): bettygriffinhouse.org or (904) 824-1555

Quigley House (Clay County): quigleyhouse.org or (904) 284-0061

