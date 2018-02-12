Truck carrying natural gas bursts into flames on highway

CHINA - Scary scenes Sunday on an expressway in North China after a truck that was carrying natural gas burst into flames.

Two people in the truck were rushed to the hospital. Three vehicles near the truck were damaged.

Fortunately, the people in those vehicles were able to get away in time and were not injured.

The fire forced part of the expressway to close temporarily.

Firefighters say the natural gas on the truck was leaking and that may have caused the fire.

