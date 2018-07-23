Truck driver jumped, robbed at gunpoint in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A truck diver who had just finished a delivery to a Merrill Road grocery store before dawn Monday was robbed at gunpoint, then shot in the back, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police report.

During the incident, reported at 5:40 a.m., the deliveryman handed over $11, then was shot in the upper back, according to police. He was taken to Memorial hospital in serious condition.

No description of the robber was provided.

