Truck hits Southside overpass, causes minimal damage, FDOT says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person was injured after a truck hit a Southside overpass Thursday evening, causing lane closures and traffic delays for hours.

Jacksonville police responded just before 6 p.m. to Southside Boulevard at Western Lake Drive.

The truck, which appeared to be carrying some sort of crane, hit the overpass, prompting police to shut down all northbound lanes of Southside Boulevard at Western Lake Drive for a few hours.

The condition of the person injured is unknown at this time.

Bridge crews with the Florida Department of Transportation inspected the overpass and said there was minimal damage to it.

FDOT crews were still working to clear the roadway at around 10 p.m.

