'Trump Baby' protest blimp coming to America

A GoFundMe account aimed at bringing a giant blimp resembling President Donald Trump to the United States has raised more than $20,000, well above its original goal.

‘Baby Trump’ first took flight in the U.K., protesting the President's visit.

The site, calling themselves the 'Unpaid Resistance', says all of the funds will go towards buying the babies, shipping fees and more.

"All of the funds collected are being deposited into a dedicated personal account to allow for disbursements over time such as purchasing the Babies, future shipping fees while on tour, permits, security, publicity, baby sitter gear and other Baby Trump stuff. Our books are open." .

The website says the idea to bring the blimp to the United States was due to protests in the U.K.

"We were inspired by the patriotic actions of our friends in the UK. We are dedicated to pushing back against Donald Trump and his administration's assault on our democracy and the American values we hold so dear."

