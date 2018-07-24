"Trump Chicken" seen in San Francisco Bay

Earlier this month the 'Baby Trump Balloon' caused quite the stir in England. Now, "Trump Chicken" getting attention on the West Coast.

The 33-foot blimp made an appearance in the San Francisco Bay Sunday.

It was made to look like a prisoner, riding on a boat that made loops around Alcatraz.

The anti-Trump activists who put up the display called it "The Big Coop."

The blimp made its debut at the San Francisco Tax March in April last year.

Since then, it has been popping up at rallies across the country.

Copyright CNN