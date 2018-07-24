Trump plans to hold campaign-style rally in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - President Donald Trump plans to hold a campaign-style rally in Tampa next week, his campaign said Monday.

Trump's "Make America Great Again" rally is set to take place at 7 p.m. July 31 at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

His campaign said he plans to talk about the strong U.S. economy and his latest pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.

The campaign said Trump also plans to promote Republican candidates in Florida races, including Gov. Rick Scott, who is vying to unseat Sen. Bill Nelson, and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who is running for Florida governor.

