Trump re-election website selling 'Stand Up for America' jerseys

A website supporting the re-election of President Donald Trump is selling "Stand Up For America" Football Jerseys.

The site is a joint effort between Trump For President Inc. and the Republican National Committee, Triblive reports.

The jerseys feature a sewn 45 on front and back, embroidered 'Stand Up for America' on the front, sewn TRUMP across back shoulders in blue and embroidered American flag on sleeve.

It is "Proudly Made in the USA," the website says. The shirt is $99 and comes in women's and men's sizes.

The jersey is said to be in response to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

Dolphins receivers kneel during anthem



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.