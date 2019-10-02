News

Trump signs Autism Cares Act into law, will provide $1.8B in funding for programs

By CNN

WASHINGTON, DC - The "Autism Cares Act" was signed into law Monday by President Trump.

It provides $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Health Resources and Services Administration.

The bill was sponsored by Representative Chris Smith and Representative Mike Doyle.

The CDC says about 1 in 59 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder and it's about 4-times more common among boys than girls.

Copyright CNN