TSA agents discover record number of guns in single day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A record number of guns were discovered in a single day last week, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

On May 3, TSA agents said, they found 26 firearms, 21 of which were loaded.

The weapons were found at 15 airports -- including Jacksonville International Airport, where TSA officers said one gun was discovered.

According to the TSA, a total of 90 firearms were discovered last week.