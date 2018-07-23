Twin toddlers pulled from pool at in-home daycare have died, reports say

WEST KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. - Two young children in Tennessee died after their babysitter found them unresponsive in the deep end of a swimming pool, WAVE3 reports.

The two twins were identified as Elyssa and Elijah by friends of the family. They would have turned 2 years old next month, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Knox News reports the home was operating as a day care center called Om Baby.

"Om Baby was not a licensed child care facility, and the woman looking after the children at the time did not have a child care license," Tennessee Department of Human Services spokesman Sky Arnold told Knox News.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $15,000. The money will be used for funeral costs and medical bills.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office and DCS are investigating the incident.

