Twitter down: Social media site experiencing outages

For the second time in two weeks, Twitter is experiencing a major outage.

The social media platform had this message for users on Thursday: "Something is technically wrong. Thanks or noticing -- we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon.

Downdetector experienced a spike in users reporting problems on Twitter. It appears to be a worldwide issue.

It is unknown how long the outage is expected to last.

Last week Facebook, Twitter and Instagram suffered outages and problems but appeared to be fixed the next day.

We are working to learn more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.