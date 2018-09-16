2 children dead in Putnam County fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Once Putnam County firefighters knocked down a fire in a Pamona Park home early Sunday morning, they found two children dead inside.

First responders were dispatched to a home on New York Lane around 12:45 a.m. Firefighters found the home engulfed in flames with two children believed to still be inside.

When firefighters could get inside, they found the bodies of two children. Their ages and names were not yet available.

Sheriff’s office detectives are assisting the state Fire Marshal’s Office investigation into the fire.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.