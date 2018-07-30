Two Jaguars players help local children prepare for school with shopping spree

JACKSONVILLE - Going back to school can be one of the best times of the year, and, sometimes, the worst -- especially if you're not prepared.

Two Jacksonville Jaguars players, Yannick Ngakoue and Myles Jack, helped 30 kids from two local Boys and Girls Clubs to get ready for school with a shopping spree at Academy Sports & Outdoors

"The event is very special just to interact with the kids and everybody is getting there back-to-school shopping. I am glad to be a part of this moment," said Ngakour.

It was also a special moment for Jack, who participated at the Boys and Girls Club as a kid.

"I went through the program for a little bit. It's very beneficial for extracurricular activities and it's very good for kids," said Jack.

"Everyone looks up to these football players. They are really good role models for the kids," said Kevin Carrico, the vice president of operations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of northwest Florida.

Each child will be given a $100 gift card to shop for school items for the upcoming year.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.