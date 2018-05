JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One Jacksonville Sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital as a precaution after being involved in a crash with another officer.

JSO said the crash happened around 2 a.m. at Philips Highway and St. Augustine Road. Police was responding to a service call.

Police said it appears the side-impact crash likely happened when one officer merged into traffic.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.