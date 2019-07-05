Two JSO cruisers involved in T-bone crash on University Blvd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruisers were involved in a crash on University Boulevard West near Richard Street.

The marked vehicles were travelling eastbound with their emergency lights on in response to another officer requesting assistance when a red Toyota sedan travelling northbound pulled in front of one of the cruisers.

The officer in the first cruiser was not able to avoid the Toyota and T-boned the car. The other cruiser veered off the road striking a pole.

The driver of the Toyota and one of the officers were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic Homicide assumed responsibility for the investigation.

