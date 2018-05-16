Two pedestrians hit less than three miles apart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - Two pedestrians were hit by cars overnight in separate crashes, less than three miles apart in the Arlington area.

The first crash happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the pedestrian was trying to cross Atlantic Boulevard near Century 21 Boulevard, outside of the crosswalk. The victim was then hit by a vehicle traveling west. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. JSO says the driver did stop and is cooperating.

Three hours later, another pedestrian was hit near I-295 and Atlantic Boulevard.

JSO said the pedestrian was also trying to cross the street outside of a crosswalk when a car hit the person.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and died from the injuries. This driver also stopped and is cooperating with police.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.