Two teens charged with armed robbery and battery after assaulting taxi driver, police say

JACKSONVILLE - The St. Augustine Police Department is investigating after a taxi cab driver says he was "pistol whipped" by two juveniles.

It happened on Sunday around 3 p.m. The taxi cab driver says the juveniles attempted to rob him at gunpoint and, when he didn’t comply, they "pistol whipped" him.

We don’t have the exact location of where this happened because we are waiting for police to release that information. The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office jumped in and helped by apprehending the suspects.

Both suspects took off running away from the scene. Officers and deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office were able to set up a perimeter. With the help from the Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, officers and deputies tracked the suspects directly to a residence.

Detectives with the St. Augustine Police Department responded to the residence. After conducting interviews with both suspects and their legal guardians, detectives were able to recover the gun and other evidence from the scene, authorities said.

It was later determined that the gun was a BB gun. Both juvenile suspects were taken into custody and have been charged with armed robbery and battery.

