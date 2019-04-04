Tyson recalls 10 tons of beef patties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - AdvanePierre Foods, a subsidary of Tyson Foods, is recalling more than 20,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties for potential plastic contamination.

The 14-pound cases, containing three bags with 30 patties, were shipped to food service locations nationwide.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions from eating the patties.

The cases are labelled "CN Fully Cooked Flamebroiled Beef Patties Caramel Color Added," with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334. The recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 226OE" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

