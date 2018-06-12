Tyson recalls over 3,000 pounds of breaded chicken

Tyson Food is recalling over 3,000 pounds of its frozen, breaded chicken due to possible contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the breading may contain plastic.

The recall involves Tyson's frozen chicken tenderloins with the code "P-746" on the packaging.

The recalled chicken was shipped to food-service establishments across the country.

Officials say no one has gotten sick because of the possible contamination.

The USDA is urging anyone with the recalled chicken to throw it away and not serve it to customers.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.