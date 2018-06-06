Uber's new safety features

Uber is taking extra steps to improve passenger safety.The company sent an e-mail highlighting some new features. It is adding a 911 button.

You can also share trip details with "trusted contacts," so they know where you are and where you're going.

There's new technology to help identify driver offenses as they occur. Plus, there is an "emergency button" that shares your location with local police. Uber also plans to re-run background checks on drivers every year.

The changes were made after a report showed more than 100 Uber drivers were accused of sexual assault or abuse in the past four years.

