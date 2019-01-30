UCF student arrested for having illegal, modified AR-15

ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives at the University of Central Florida said they have arrested a 19-year-old engineering student for keeping an illegally modified rifle in his car on campus.

Campus police said Wednesday that they arrested Max Chambers after finding an AR-15 assault weapon in his car. They also say he had a bump stock, which converts semi-automatic firearms to mimic fully automatic weapons.

The UCF Police Department said in a statement on its Facebook page that Chambers posed no direct threat to the university community.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that an anonymous tipster notified police that Chambers possessed drop-in auto sears, which can be used to convert a semi-automatic rifle into an automatic weapon.

Florida's ban on bump-fire stocks prohibits the possession of any device that alters the firing rate of a gun to replicate automatic weapon fire.

"It's simple. In Florida, possession of devices that turn a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic one is illegal. Period," UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger told WKMG-TV.

UCF police said officers talked to Chambers last spring regarding a weapons policy violation in his on-campus residence. Chambers was in possession of a part of a firearm, which is not illegal but was a violation of campus policies, police said. Officers said they explained the laws about weapons to Chambers.

"You would think at that point," Metzger said. "He would have gotten the message."

A judge set Chambers bail at $5,150. He bonded out of the Orange County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.