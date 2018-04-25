UCF students accused of rape, frat suspended

ORLANDO - Two University of Central Florida students are accused of raping a woman at an off-campus party, WESH reports.

Junior David Kirk and sophomore Jack Smith have been arrested and charged with sexual battery of a physically incapacitated person.

Police said it happened at a home used by a fraternity for parties on Friday night. One of the accused is a former member of the Greek organization.

As a result, the chapter has been suspended by its national organization.



Copyright CNN