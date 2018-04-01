UF President plays April Fools' day joke on students

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs is playing another April Fools' joke on students this year.

UF posted a video on Facebook and Twitter of President Fuchs announcing a program that would forgive any parking tickets received in the last year.

"For many years, parking tickets have been a source of contention between the university administration and our students, staff, faculty, alumni and visitors. I am pleased to announce on this first day of April that UF will have an amnesty program for parking fines," explains Fuchs.

Many students commented on the post saying it was not a funny joke.

April Fools' jokes have become a tradition for President Fuchs. In 2016 he announced a merger with Florida State University President John Thrasher. Last year he announced he was "draining the swamp" by banning UF merchandise and the big gator in front of the stadium.​

