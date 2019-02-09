2-year-old child shot inside apartment on westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 2-year-old child was shot in an apartment on Jammes Road around 10 a.m. on Saturday, police say.

"JSO was dispatched to 2401 Jammes Road, Morningside Apartments, to a child shot call. A 2-year-old child was transported to UF Health with life-threatening injuries. This incident occurred inside an apartment," Lt. Craig Waldrup said. "We believe we have all persons involved at this time. There are no outstanding suspects."

#JSO is working a two-year-old child shot in the 2400 block of Jammes Road. This occurred inside an apartment. Homicide detectives are on scene investigating. All individuals that were in the apartment are with police.



Reminder to everyone: Make sure your firearms are secure. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 9, 2019

Waldrup said investigators are not sure exactly how the toddler was shot but reminded gun owners to secure their weapons.

He said he was unsure of the gender of the toddler. The story will be updated as more information is released.

