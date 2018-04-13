UNF civil engineering students working to ease St. Augustine Beach erosion with capstone project

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Civil engineering students at the University of North Florida are joining in the battle to save St Augustine beach from erosion.

In only two years Robert Fulkerson, a beach goer visiting from Gainesville, has been a witness to the change on St. Augustine Beach. He says, it’s Not been for the better.

“This beach was all the way up to the top the wall back here and [Hurricane] Matthew came in and took most of it out, and then [Hurricane] finished it off," said Fulkerson.

“The erosion rate here is just way higher than the surrounding area," said Patrick Russell, a senior civil engineering student at UNF,“It’s an erosion hotspot.”

An erosion hotspot means the sand is depleted every three to four years.

“Several months ago we actually had the ocean was brushing up against this rock and the sea wall here. So what happens every four to five is a re-nourishment program has to come through," said Russell.

Russell added that it typically costs 13 to 14 million each time the Army Corp of Engineers replaces the sand. So, he and three classmates lead by their professor Bill Dally found a solution to help ease this reoccurring problem.

“It is going to a Lego like structure which will be make with modular units," said Daniel Ferreira, a senior civil engineering student at UNF.

The students designed an angled breakwater structure. It’s designed to distribute the energy of the waves, minimizing erosion.

“And they are going to have this pyramid-like structure which, on the top, will have concrete plates which will reflect the waves and diminish there energy when reaching the beach," said Ferreira.

If the breakwater structure works, the sand would only have to be replaced about every eight years, instead of every four years - a change many beach goers will welcome.

“It would be wonderful to have it completed," said Fulkerson.

It may take some time before we see this project become a reality. It’s currently only a concept as the students are collaborating with Taylor Engineering, Taylor Engineering Research Institute and Army Corp of Engineers to complete their senior project. They are set to present it next week.



