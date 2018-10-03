UNF dean resigns after 'sex act' with man on campus, college says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dean at the University of North Florida resigned after he admitted to engaging in a "consensual sex act" with a man on campus, according to the UNF Spinnaker.

Mark Tumeo was the dean of the College of Computing, Engineering and Construction. In a message to students, UNF said the incident happened Tuesday and did not involve a student or a campus employee.

According to the Spinnaker, which obtained the official police report, an officer met with a complainant who told police he witnessed Tumeo engaged in oral sex with a man near the press box entrance of the college's stadium.

Citing the police report, it was reported Tumeo and the other man admitted to the act, and that they had met on the dating site Adam4Adam. The other man was issued a trespassing warning.

On Wednesday, the Spinnaker said, Tumeo issued his resignation.

