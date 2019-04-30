UNF employee found dead in Student Union building

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The UNF Police Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of an employee on campus.

According to an alert emailed to faculty and staff, Michael Jones was found sitting in a chair Tuesday morning on the third floor of the John A. Delaney Student Union building.

While there were no signs of foul play, the investigation is ongoing.

The third floor of Building 58W will remain closed until further notice.



