UNF holds send-off for retiring President John Delaney

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's the end of an era at the University of North Florida.

The UNF Alumni Association held a send-off Friday for outgoing President John Delaney at Alumni Hall on the Southside Jacksonville campus.

Delaney is the university's longest-serving president. The former mayor of Jacksonville led the university for the last 15 years.

As alumni bid Delaney farewell, representatives from the offices of Sens. Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson presented Delaney with a resolution for his service to UNF as its fifth president, as well as the Northeast Florida community.

Delaney retires from the UNF presidency May 31.

He then plans to return to practicing law. He will join the strategic alliance of The Fiorentino Group and Rogers Towers in June.

