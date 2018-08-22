UNF police chief offers running safety tips for all college students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police at a Jacksonville college campus urged students and parents to review safety measures after a body believed to be a 20-year-old Iowa college student who vanished while out for a run was found.

As students moved in for the start of classes at the University of North Florida this week, the university's chief of police offered advice for parents and students.

"They're away from home for the first time, they don't have any life experiences and there are people out there that will take advantage of that," UNF Police Chief Frank Mackesy said Wednesday.

The warning comes a day after Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, whose July 18 disappearance set off a massive search involving state and federal authorities.

A criminal complaint alleges Rivera followed Tibbetts while she was out for a run, abducted and killed her, and dumped her body in a rural field. Investigators said Rivera led them to a body believed to be Tibbetts early Tuesday in a cornfield about 12 miles southeast of Brooklyn, Iowa, where Tibbetts was last seen going for a routine evening run. An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday by the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

It's a tragic situation that Mackesy said can happen to anyone. That's why he had a safety reminder for students.

"Don't ever do anything alone," he said. "Stay in groups. Use a buddy."

Mackesy said students should avoid running along nature trails and wooded areas by themselves.

If you decide to run alone, Mackesy said:

Run in a well-lit, populated area

Bring a cellphone so you can call for help.

Carry mace or some type of object you can use to defend yourself.

Be aware of your surroundings.

"Just try not to establish a pattern," Mackesy said. "You can run at the same time every day, just don't run in the same place or same direction."

Mackesy said those are simple steps you can take to avoid being an easy target. He also encouraged parents to talk with their children about safety when they're out on their own.

UNF's Safe Ospreys app is also a great safety resource for parents, students and teachers. You can use the app to contact police for an escort if you feel unsafe on campus or keep tabs on your friends on campus by checking in through the app.

